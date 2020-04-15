Thousands without power after West El Paso crash

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Update: As of 3:25 a.m., power was restored to a large majority of El Paso Electric customers who lost power after the crash. An estimated 89 customers are still without power and crews are working to restore it as quickly as possible.

Earlier: A crash at the intersection of Resler Drive and Orizaba Avenue in West El Paso has knocked out power to more than 2,000 people in the area.

It happened around 2:14 a.m. and resulted in power outages to an estimated 2,115 customers after a car crashed into a light pole and rolled over.

Emergency dispatchers say El Paso Electric crews have been requested. Dispatchers say no one required medical transport from the scene.

