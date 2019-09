HUDSPETH Co., Texas (KTSM) — At least one person is dead following a crash on US 62/190 in Hudspeth Co. six miles east of the Border Patrol Checkpoint.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers is on the scene. U.S. 62/180 (Montana Ave.) is closed to all traffic at mile marker 61.

Please be prepared for delays and detours if traveling through the area. Take extreme caution around all emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story. KTSM will have the latest when it becomes available.