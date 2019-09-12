Sunset Heights residents concerned with TXDOT Reimagine I-10 project

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)-The Sunset Heights Neighborhood Improvement Association held a meeting Wednesday evening to discuss possible impacts of Texas Department of Transportation of El Paso’s ‘Reimagine I-10’ corridor study project.

TXDOT proposed the project in 2018, including the widening of the overpasses over I-10 in Downtown El Paso which is right near the Sunset Heights historic neighborhood.

TXDOT proposes this would ease the flow of traffic along I-10, calling for the possible bulldozing of buildings in the area of construction.

During the meeting, residents claimed the proposal brings a negative impact to the Sunset Heights and Downtown El Paso neighborhoods.

Sito Negron, the President of the Sunset Heights Neighborhood Association said it would be the opposite of beneficial for the area.

“We don’t see any significant benefit for traffic flow we don’t see any significant benefit for downtown, quite the opposite it’s going to bring high-speed high-intensity traffic and pollution and noise and vibration close into the historic neighborhood,” Negron.

The final TXDOT proposal isn’t complete yet, but expected for some time next year.

The Sunset Heights Neighborhood Association is also planning community events on October 5 and 19, including a block party and Tour of Homes. These events will raise money for repairing homes and giving back to the community.

