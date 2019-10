EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Sun Metro bus caught fire on I-10 East near Schuster around 11 p.m. Monday night, causing significant delays on the interstate near UTEP.

The fire caused a temporary closure of all lanes on I-10 East at Executive. Traffic was re-opened around 12:30 a.m. There is still no word on what caused the fire and no injuries were reported.