STI responding to rollover collision in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is responding to a three-car collision in Central El Paso.

According to EPPD, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon at Gateway South and Memphis Avenue in Central. At least one vehicle involved in the collision rolled over.

At this time, it is not known if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

