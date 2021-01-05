Serious injuries reported in pedestrian-involved crash in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Investigators with the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit responded Monday night to a pedestrian-involved collision in the Lower Valley, near North Loop Elementary.
EEPD said serious injuries were reported. The collision, reported just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, happened at North Loop Drive and Emerson Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
