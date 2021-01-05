Serious injuries reported in pedestrian-involved crash in Lower Valley

Traffic

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Investigators with the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit responded Monday night to a pedestrian-involved collision in the Lower Valley, near North Loop Elementary.

EEPD said serious injuries were reported. The collision, reported just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, happened at North Loop Drive and Emerson Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

New Baylor O.C. got start at Riverside

Health officials say El Paso ahead of state in vaccine rollout, Commissioner criticizes Immunize El Paso

YISD delays return to in-person learning, EPISD opts to phase return after MLK Jr. holiday

High school student starts fashion line

El Paso COVID-19 cases -- 1.4.21

Cat treated after being stuck on highway pillar for days

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link