EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a rollover crash resulting in life-threatening injuries.

It happened near McCombs Street and Stan Roberts Avenue in Northeast El Paso near the state line.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Dispatchers confirm one person was taken from the scene with serious injuries. EPPD closed the intersection as they investigated the crash.

This story will be updated.