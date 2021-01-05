Serious injuries reported in motorcycle-involved crash in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso Police Department.
EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations unit responded to a collision involving a motorcycle at Hawkins Boulevard and Basil Court, near the intersection of Hawkins Boulevard and Edgemere Boulevard.
The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.
