Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash in downtown El Paso

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police are investigating a crash that happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday in downtown El Paso.

According to police, serious injuries were reported in the crash, which happened at Stanton Street and Franklin Avenue. The crash involved a motorcycle, police said.

This is a developing story.

