Serious injuries reported in Lower Valley crash involving motorcycle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit responded to a collision involving a motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon in the Lower Valley.
The crash was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Yermoland Drive and Lomaland Drive and involved a vehicle and motorcycle.
According to EPPD, there were serious injuries, but EPPD did not specify how many people were injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Headlines
- El Paso Vaccine Update: nearly 100,000 residents pre-registered, 1,300 vaccinated a day for now
- No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach President Trump
- Trump tours border wall as presidency comes to a close
- Local education workers fight to retrieve COVID-19 paid leave benefits
- President Trump remarks on border wall in the city of Alamo