Serious injuries reported in Lower Valley crash involving motorcycle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit responded to a collision involving a motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon in the Lower Valley.

The crash was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Yermoland Drive and Lomaland Drive and involved a vehicle and motorcycle.

According to EPPD, there were serious injuries, but EPPD did not specify how many people were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

