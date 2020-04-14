Serious injuries reported in East El Paso crash

Traffic

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: TxDot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to Del Sol Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a crash in East El Paso.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Lee Trevino Drive and Pebble Hills Boulevard. That’s near El Paso Police Pebble Hills Regional Command.

The majority of police activity is near the Valero Corner store on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Emergency dispatchers confirm they transported one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Initial reports indicate the patient may be a pedestrian, but EPPD has yet to confirm that information. Police have closed off southbound traffic on Lee Trevino as they investigate the incident.

This story will be updated.

Courtesy: TxDot

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Juarez increasing COVID-19 precautions, closes Cereso prison for visitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez increasing COVID-19 precautions, closes Cereso prison for visitation"

Fort Bliss Main Exchange offers pick-up option

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Bliss Main Exchange offers pick-up option"

Keeping kids occupied during quarantine with the BusyKid App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keeping kids occupied during quarantine with the BusyKid App"

El Pasoans receive 'D+' in social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoans receive 'D+' in social distancing"

City employees could face pay cuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "City employees could face pay cuts"

UTEP student now recovered from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP student now recovered from COVID-19"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link