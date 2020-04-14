Serious injuries reported in East El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to Del Sol Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a crash in East El Paso.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Lee Trevino Drive and Pebble Hills Boulevard. That’s near El Paso Police Pebble Hills Regional Command.

The majority of police activity is near the Valero Corner store on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Emergency dispatchers confirm they transported one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Initial reports indicate the patient may be a pedestrian, but EPPD has yet to confirm that information. Police have closed off southbound traffic on Lee Trevino as they investigate the incident.

This story will be updated.