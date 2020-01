EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Serious injuries have been reported in an East El Paso crash.

The crash happened at about 1:10 p.m. on Gateway West near Pendale.

Police said in an alert that there were “serious injuries” and that the department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is responding to the crash.

All lanes are closed, as is the right lane on I-10 West.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information is made available.