EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic Investigators are responding to a three-vehicle crash on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Thorn Avenue.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of N. Desert Boulevard. El Paso Police say serious injuries are involved and emergency dispatchers tell KTSM one person was taken from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Motorists should expect delays in the area for several hours as police investigate.