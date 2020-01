EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and fire are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck that lost control, slamming into a pillar under construction off I-10.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. on I-10 East near Montecillo. The truck caught fire as soon as it struck the pillar.

Emergency crews have shut down I-10 eastbound at Sunland Park. All traffic must exit. Expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTSM for the latest.