EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso already seeing slick roads impact traffic Monday morning. A semi-truck rollover on I-10 westbound at Paisano forcing two left lane closures, according to TxDOT.

There is HEROs assisting at the site, according to TxDOT El Paso’s Twitter account.

There is no established clearing time yet. This is a developing story; we will update this article as soon as we get more details.