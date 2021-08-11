Semi and SUV crash partially closes Pete Dominici and McNutt intersection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sunland Park Fire Department responded to a crash at Pete Dominici and McNutt Road on Wednesday morning.

The crash involved a semi-truck and an SUV. According to SPFD, one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the collision.

Intersection remains partially closed, use caution in the area.

The Intersection at Pete Dominici and McNutt Road is partially closed due to the crash and the fire department asks motorists to be cautious in the area.

