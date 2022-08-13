EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here are the I-10 connect closures for next week, which include an overnight closures of I-110 northbound Tuesday night at 9, detouring you over to US-54 via Paisano, and the same sound wall closures we saw last week.

I-10 Connect Project

Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20, 2022

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* These closures will be as needed and not expected to use each day.

A single and double right lane closure, from the pedestrian bridge to the beginning of the truck lane and continuing to a single-lane closure to the barrier gate at E Access, will be in place.

Crew will be working on a sound wall.

Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20, 2022

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* These closures will be as needed to work on CCA at the E-Access barrier gate.

Shoulder closures will be in place on northbound Copia Street.

Crews will be working on CCA at the E-Access barrier gate.

Tuesday, August 16

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A full closure of I-110 northbound at the Bridge of the Americas will be in place. DETOUR: Traffic should use the M Access to get onto Paisano Drive and then use Gateway North to access US 54 or I-10 eastbound.

A full closure of I-110 southbound at Ramp G, which connects I-10 westbound to I-110 and US 62; Ramp F, which connects I-10 westbound to I-110 southbound; and Ramp D, which connects US 54 southbound to I-10 eastbound, will be in place. There will be no access to Juarez.

A full closure of San Antonio Street at westbound Paisano Drive, will be in place. The closure will prevent Juarez traffic from entering the Latta community where a bore machine will be positioned for bore work.

Crews will be working on an electrical bore.