Rollover crash in Hudspeth County leaves 1 woman dead, 3 children injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-10 West on Thursday, six miles west of Sierra Blanca in Hudspeth County.

According to DPS, a 29-year-old woman from Las Vegas died and three children — an 11-year-old, 5-year-old and 3-year-old — were injured in the crash. All were taken to University Medical Center in El Paso with incapacitating injuries.

Investigators said that the vehicle the four victims were traveling in was heading west on I-10 when the car drove into the center median for an unknown reason. The woman overcorrected, causing the car to roll over. The woman was ejected from the vehicle.

