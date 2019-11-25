Relief for Eastside motorists coming Thanksgiving week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The commute for many Eastside motorists will get a little easier this Thanksgiving week with a few long-term closures finally coming to an end.

Starting Wednesday, the I-10 East Hunter/Viscount exit ramps are reopening along with all lanes along Gateway East between Hawkins and Viscount.

The Hawkins Eastbound entrance ramp will also be reopening this Wednesday.

OTHER CLOSURES & PROJECTS

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, Nov. 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 Westbound right lane and exit closed at Piedras MM 22-21.

US 54 Widening and Illumination Project

Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternate lane closures from Hondo Pass to Transmountain, Gateway Blvd North and Gateway Blvd South.

Sunday, Dec. 8 through Monday, Dec. 9

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic exit Loop 375 off ramp Southbound and enters back on Diana on ramp Southbound.

Traffic exit Diana off ramp Northbound and enters back on Loop 375 on ramp Northbound.

Culvert Cleaning

Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shoulder closure Desert North Blvd between Mesa and Thorn.

Shoulder closure Desert South Blvd between Thorn and Mesa.

Crews will be cleaning culverts in the area.

Misc. Concrete

Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IH-10 Eastbound Porfirio Diaz on-ramp shoulder closure.

Contractor will be performing concrete repairs.

District Wide Striping Project

Monday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and/or 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound lanes between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard

Closure is necessary for mobile striping operation

Monday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and/or 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound lanes between Zaragoza Road and Viscount Boulevard

Closure is necessary for mobile striping operation

Monday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and/or 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound lanes between Airway Boulevard and West Schuster Avenue

Closure is necessary for mobile striping operation

Monday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and/or 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

US62/180 alternating eastbound and westbound lanes between Dana Road and Hueco Ranch Road

Closure is necessary for mobile striping operation

Monday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and/or 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

US 62/180 alternating eastbound and westbound lanes between Stuart Ranch Rd and Rest Area

Closure is necessary for mobile striping operation

I-10 Connect

Monday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Onramp from Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 north of Pershing Drive will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on Gateway South, enter US 54 south of Pershing.

Crews will be working on foundations of an overhead sign structure.

Monday, December 2, through Thursday, December 5

Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic under US 54.

DETOURS: Westbound traffic will continue on US 62 (Paisano Drive) and turn right on Loop 478 (Copia Street) to Alameda. Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East and right on Raynolds Street.

Crews will be working on columns for a new ramp.

Monday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 8

Non-stop closure

Ramp E which connects Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 at Yandell Drive will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Enter southbound US 54 south of Pershing Drive.

Crews will be completing electrical work.

