Prepare for overnight closure in the Spaghetti Bowl Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso drivers heading east on I-10 need to plan ahead of a complete freeway closure Sunday night as crews work on an overhead bridge deck in the Spaghetti Bowl.

Sunday, March 29

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

DETOUR: Take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), continue north on US 54, use the newly widened Pershing Turnaround, enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to I-10 or Juárez.

Crews will be working on an overhead bridge deck.

Sunday, March 29

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US 54 will be reduced to one southbound lane between Spur 601 and Cassidy Road.

The ramp which connects Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 at Cassidy Road will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on Gateway South, enter southbound US 54 near Pershing Drive.

Crews will be working on a drilled shaft.

Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3

Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 59 (US 62/Paisano Drive/Cole Street), turn right on Gateway Boulevard North.

Crews will be working on a concrete bridge abutment.

Monday, March 30

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Collector/Distributor (C/D) lanes on southbound US 54 will be close to all traffic at Pershing Drive.

Ramps which connect Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 at Frankfort Street and Pershing Drive will be closed to all traffic.

US 54 TO I-10 DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn), from eastbound I-10 take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened Trowbridge Drive Turnaround to enter westbound I-10.

I-10 TO JUÁREZ DETOUR: Take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), from northbound US 54 take Exit 24A (Fred Wilson Ave/Railroad Drive/Broaddus Avenue), turn around at Fred Wilson, enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to Juárez.

Crews will be working on a drilled shaft.

Wednesday, April 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ramp which connects Gateway Boulevard North to northbound US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on Gateway North, turn right on SH 20 (Alameda Avenue), turn left on Raynolds.

NOTE: During this closure, Ramp N traffic can detour by remaining on eastbound Loop 375, taking Exit 56 (Fonseca Drive), entering westbound Loop 375 and taking Exit 20 to northbound US 54.

Crews will be working on a concrete bridge abutment.

The following long-term closures will continue without interruption:

Ramps F and G, which connect I-10 to Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl, remain detoured through northbound US 54 to Pershing Drive until further notice.

Interstate 110, the short freeway spur leading to and from the Bridge of the Americas, remains closed to northbound traffic until further notice.

The ramp from southbound US 54 to US 62 (Paisano Drive) remains closed until further notice.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remain closed until further notice. Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive). Intermittent closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street. Intermittent closures will be in place on Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on US 54 between Loop 375 and Spur 601.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) between I-110 and US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54, until further notice.

Onramp and offramp closures may begin up to one hour earlier than stated times. All information is subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.