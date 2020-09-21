3 dead, 1 injured in Northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Northeast El Paso that claimed the lives of three people Sunday night.

It happened at 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Titanic Avenue and Howard Street. Emergency dispatchers say one additional person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Residents and motorists in the area should expect detours for several hours as police investigate.

