Female pedestrian killed in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department, along with Special Traffic Investigators, responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Monday evening.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening near South Americas Avenue and Socorro Road in the Lower Valley.

Police at the scene confirmed to KTSM the pedestrian hit and killed was a woman, but have yet to officially identify her. The vehicle involved appears to be a Ford model SUV.

Monday’s deadly crash is just one mile from the location of a deadly pedestrian crash involving a man in a wheelchair on September 27.

