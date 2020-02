EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in Northwest El Paso that seriously injured a pedestrian overnight.

It happened sometime before 3 a.m. on Transmountain (Loop 375) and the Resler exit. Police say the crash involved a vehicle and pedestrian.

EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigation Unit was called to the scene. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.