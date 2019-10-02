Police investigating deadly I-10 crash involving semi-truck near Downtown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-10 West near the Downtown exit involving a semi-truck.

According to emergency dispatch supervisors, the call came in at 12:53 a.m. in the stretch of I-10 under the Downtown overpasses. The semi-truck appears to have struck a concrete pillar that holds the overpass up.







The truck came to a stop facing eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic after appearing to hit the pillar. It’s unclear if TxDot engineers will be required to inspect the pillar before I-10 is reopened.

Police confirm at least one person is dead in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

I-10 West is closed at the Downtown exit, all traffic must exit. Police have not said when they expect I-10 to reopen.