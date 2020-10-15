Police investigating crash in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police’s Special Traffic Investigators responded to a two-vehicle crash in East El Paso on Thursday morning.
The crash happened at the 12000 block Paseo Del Rey Drive near Saul Kleinfeld and Montwood drives, around 5 a.m. Thursday.
STI said serious injuries have been reported.
Details are limited. This story will be updated as more information is available.
Latest Headlines
- North Carolina man accused of keeping child as sex slave since 2015
- Newsfeed Now: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett; Dogs training to detect COVID-19
- El Paso reaches all-time high of 717 new COVID-19 cases
- Arkansas parents come together after a spirit day leaves some students feeling excluded
- Gov. Greg Abbott to make a ‘major’ appointment in El Paso