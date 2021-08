EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating a collision in East El Paso that happened late Sunday night.

EPPD said a vehicle and motorcycle struck each other at the intersection of Montwood Drive and Zaragoza Road. One person was taken to the hospital.

Police did not release further information about the crash.

