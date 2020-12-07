Police ID man killed in Saturday crash at Gateway and Yarbrough

Traffic

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department on Monday afternoon identified the man killed in a crash early Saturday at the intersection of Gateway Boulevard East and Yarbrough Drive.

According to Special Traffics Investigations, at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, 25-year-old Christian Orozco was southbound at the 900 block of N. Yarbrough Dr., traveling at a high rate of speed.

He lost control of the Saturn Vue he was driving and veered off the roadway. The Vue struck a parked GMC Savana and a steel pole.

Orozco died at the scene.

This is the 65th traffic fatality of 2020, compared to 63 this time last year.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

KTSM 9 Investigates: COVID Deaths

El Paso surpasses 1,000 virus deaths

El Paso celebrates longtime El Paso barber Estine Davis

El Paso woman shares road to healing after losing baby daughter, mother, and brother in car wreck

Fort Bliss extends public health emergency

El Paso COVID-19 Cases -- 12.5.2020

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link