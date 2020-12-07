Police ID man killed in Saturday crash at Gateway and Yarbrough

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department on Monday afternoon identified the man killed in a crash early Saturday at the intersection of Gateway Boulevard East and Yarbrough Drive.

According to Special Traffics Investigations, at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, 25-year-old Christian Orozco was southbound at the 900 block of N. Yarbrough Dr., traveling at a high rate of speed.

He lost control of the Saturn Vue he was driving and veered off the roadway. The Vue struck a parked GMC Savana and a steel pole.

Orozco died at the scene.

This is the 65th traffic fatality of 2020, compared to 63 this time last year.

