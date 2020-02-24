Plan for overnight closures on US 54 in South El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Motorists who travel on US 54 between I-10 and Loop 375 should be prepared for overnight closures which could impact their northbound and southbound travel next week.

Monday, February 24, through Thursday, February 27

Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound US 54 will be closed between I-10 and Loop 375.

DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn), take Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), travel south on Paisano to US 54.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

DETOURS: Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East, and right on Raynolds street. Westbound traffic will use westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) and turn right on Loop 478 (Copia Street).

NOTE: Alameda will remain open to local traffic only except for the area immediately under US 54.

Crews will be working on an overhead bridge deck.

Wednesday, February 26, and Thursday, February 27

Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: From eastbound Loop 375, take Exit 59 (US 62/Paisano Drive/Coles Street), then from Paisano take the I-10/US 54/Juárez, México, exit to northbound US 54.

Crews will be working on a concrete bridge abutment.

Until Further Notice

Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The onramp which connects Gateway Boulevard East to eastbound I-10 at Loop 478 (Copia Street) will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 at Raynolds Street.

Crews will be demolishing parts of an overhead ramp.

The following long-term closures will continue without interruption:

Ramps F and G, which connect I-10 to Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl, remain detoured through northbound US 54 to Pershing Drive until further notice.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remain closed until further notice.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on US 54 between Loop 375 and Spur 601.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) between I-110 and US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54, until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard South between Findley Avenue and US 62 (Paisano Drive) until further notice. Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive). Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street. Intermittent closures of Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street.



Onramp and offramp closures may begin up to one hour earlier than stated times. All information is subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.