EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Motorists in the Horizon City area are being encouraged to use alternate routes and plan for additional time during the second stage of the Eastlake Boulevard widening project.

A temporary closure is in effect at Eastlake and Emerald Park Drive so the contractor can pour Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP).

The good news is that Eastlake will now be opening at Aiskew Street after the CRCP project for phase one of the Eastlake Widening Phase was completed.