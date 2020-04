EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police confirm a pedestrian was killed in East El Paso just after midnight Easter morning.

It happened in the 7700 block of Gateway East near Giles Road/McRae Boulevard. According to police, the pedestrian, identified as a man, was struck and killed at the scene. The driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made or are expected at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.