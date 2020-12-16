Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run collision

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Special Traffic Investigations unit of the El Paso Police Department is responding to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.
According to EPPD, the collision happened on Wednesday afternoon at Valverde Street and Paisano Drive, near Fox Plaza.
Police said one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
