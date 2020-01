EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDOT of El Paso has announced an emergency closure on Thursday (Jan. 9) for U.S. 54.

The agency said crews will be working on a widening and illumination project.

The road closure will go into effect starting at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will only affect northbound traffic.

TxDOT officials said drivers will have to exit on Dyer and then reenter at Diana St. as crews conduct prep work for striping.