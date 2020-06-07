Overnight closures planned for I-10, US-54

EL PASO, Texas — Overnight closures will be in place on Interstate 10 and US 54 next week as crews relocate temporary concrete barriers which outline the I-10 Connect project work zone. The barriers, some of which come in 30-foot long, 42-inch tall sections, create an added layer of separation — and safety — between motorists, construction crews and heavy machinery. Because of its size and weight, complete closures are necessary to accommodate the heavy machinery required to move these items.

Sunday, June 7, from 9pm to 5am

Southbound US 54 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic between I-10 and US 62 (Paisano Drive)

DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn), from eastbound I-10 take Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano Drive.

Crews will be relocating safety barriers.

Monday, June 8, and Tuesday, June 9

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Piedras Street.

DETOUR: Take Exit 21 (Piedras Street), continue on Gateway Boulevard West, re-enter I-10 at Palm Street.

Crews will be relocating safety barriers.

Monday, June 8, through Wednesday, June 10

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between Loop 375 and I-110.

DETOUR: From westbound Loop 375, take Exit 20 (US 62/Paisano Drive), continue on Gateway Boulevard North, follow signs to I-10 or US 54.

Crews will be relocating safety barriers.

Wednesday, June 10, from 9pm to 5am

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Piedras Street.

DETOUR: Take Exit 21 (Piedras Street), continue on Gateway Boulevard East, re-enter I-10 at Copia. Traffic bound for US 54 or Juárez should follow the above detour, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened turnaround, enter westbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Juárez/Alamogordo/Fort Bliss).

Ramp A which connects westbound I-10 to northbound US 54 will be reduced to a single lane.

Crews will be relocating safety barriers.

Thursday, June 11, from 9pm to 5am

Eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed to all traffic between Copia Street and Raynolds Street.

DETOUR: Take Exit 22A (Loop 478/Copia Street), continue on Gateway Boulevard East, re-enter I-10 at Copia. Traffic bound for US 54 or Juárez should follow the above detour, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened turnaround, enter westbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Juárez/Alamogordo/Fort Bliss).

Ramp A which connects westbound I-10 to northbound US 54 will be reduced to a single lane.

Crews will be relocating safety barriers.

The following long-term closures will continue without interruption:

Ramps F and G, which connect I-10 to Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl, remain detoured through northbound US 54 to Pershing Drive until further notice.

Interstate 110, the short freeway spur leading to and from the Bridge of the Americas, remains closed to northbound traffic until further notice.

The ramp from southbound US 54 to US 62 (Paisano Drive) remains closed until further notice.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remain closed until further notice.

Intermittent closures on Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street.

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) between I-110 and US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54, until further notice.

Intermittent lane closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Intermittent lane closures on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street.

Intermittent lane closures on Gateway Boulevard North between Trowbridge Drive and Altura Avenue.

Intermittent lane closures on US 62/180 (Paisano Drive) at I-10.

Intermittent lane closures on US 54 between Loop 375 and Spur 601.

Onramp and offramp closures may begin up to one hour earlier than stated times. All information is subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.

About I-10 Connect

The I-10 Connect project is at the intersection of Interstate 10 and US 54 in El Paso County. The project extends from I-10 to Loop 375 (Cesar Chávez Border Highway) and provides access to the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) via I-110. The $96 million project includes the construction of four new direct connectors, a full reconstruction of the I-110/US 62 (Paisano Drive) interchange, and removes exit ramps from US 62 to I-110. I-10 Connect will improve connectivity between I-10 and Loop 375, also providing an alternate route to I-10. It started February 19, 2019, and is expected to be complete in less than three years. For more information, visit I10ConnectElPaso.com; you can also follow @I10ConnectEP on Facebook and Twitter.