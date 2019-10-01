Overhead sign damaged in crash on I-10 at Geronimo, all westbound lanes closed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash involving a semi-truck has closed I-10 West near Geronimi for over eight hours overnight.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on I-10 West just past the Geronimo exit when a semi-truck lost control and struck the center barrier between east and westbound I-10. The crash also caused serious damage to an overhead sign bridge.

For several hours, both directions of I-10 were closed, but Eastbound lanes were re-opened just after 10 p.m.

Crews have been working through the night to repair the overhead sign, resulting in the full closure of I-10 West. All traffic must exit at Airway. TxDot initially said they were hoping to reopen the road by 6 a.m.

