One person seriously injured in motorcycle-involved crash in Far East El Paso

Traffic

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
motorcyclecrash_1427923652631.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday night in Far East El Paso.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle at the 17900 block of Montana Ave. around 6: 30 p.m. Sunday.

One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to EPCSO.

Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested at the scene.

West and Eastbound lanes are currently closed to traffic, and the closure is expected to last another 45 minutes to an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso nurse who recovered from COVID-19 shocked at rising hospitalization numbers

Unsolved Murder: Chet Woodward

Private league teams sound off on health department recommendation to suspend city league games

Biden holds campaign event in Pennsylvania

Trump White House Event

Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination hearings

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link