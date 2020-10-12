One person seriously injured in motorcycle-involved crash in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday night in Far East El Paso.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle at the 17900 block of Montana Ave. around 6: 30 p.m. Sunday.

One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to EPCSO.

Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested at the scene.

West and Eastbound lanes are currently closed to traffic, and the closure is expected to last another 45 minutes to an hour.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.