EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police confirm at least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles that happened on I-10 east overnight.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on I-10 East at the Piedras exit and involved a black SUV that rolled over and a silver, two-door passenger vehicle.

Police reopened I-10 east at 11:50 a.m. Sunday morning. Those involved in the crash have yet to be identified by investigators.