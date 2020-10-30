One person dies in motorcycle crash in Northeast El Paso

Traffic

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
motorcyclecrash_1427923652631.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Northeast El Paso Thursday night.

The crash near Gateway North and Sun Valley was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police have not released information about the person who died in the crash, nor what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story