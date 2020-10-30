EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Northeast El Paso Thursday night.
The crash near Gateway North and Sun Valley was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
Police have not released information about the person who died in the crash, nor what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
