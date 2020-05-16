NMSP search for driver responsible for motorcyclist’s death

VADO, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police (NMSP) are asking the public for help identifying the driver responsible for a hit-and-run head-on crash in Vado that killed a motorcyclist earlier this week.

It happened on Thursday, May 14, just after 2 p.m. on Las Alturas Drive, which serves as the access road to I-10 in Vado. NMSP says the driver of a 2012 Harley Davidson was traveling north on Las Alturas when the driver of a tan 1998 Chevrolet S-10 truck was traveling south. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Chevrolet turned left, hitting the Harley Davidson head-on.

The driver of the Harley, Guy Hanslin, 54, of Mesquite, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck fled the scene, and New Mexico State Police later recovered the truck abandoned at a home in Mesquite. It’s unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash. The NMSP Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to investigate the crash.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500 option 1