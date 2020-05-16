NMSP search for driver responsible for motorcyclist’s death

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VADO, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police (NMSP) are asking the public for help identifying the driver responsible for a hit-and-run head-on crash in Vado that killed a motorcyclist earlier this week.

It happened on Thursday, May 14, just after 2 p.m. on Las Alturas Drive, which serves as the access road to I-10 in Vado. NMSP says the driver of a 2012 Harley Davidson was traveling north on Las Alturas when the driver of a tan 1998 Chevrolet S-10 truck was traveling south. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Chevrolet turned left, hitting the Harley Davidson head-on.

The driver of the Harley, Guy Hanslin, 54, of Mesquite, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck fled the scene, and New Mexico State Police later recovered the truck abandoned at a home in Mesquite. It’s unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash. The NMSP Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to investigate the crash.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500 option 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

More than 16K prisoners and staff checked for COVID-19 in first 3 days of self-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 16K prisoners and staff checked for COVID-19 in first 3 days of self-testing"

2.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "2.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment"

City of El Paso reports two new deaths due to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of El Paso reports two new deaths due to COVID-19"

YMCA of El Paso to reopen Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA of El Paso to reopen Monday"

Absentee ballot requests up in Dona Ana County as early voting precautions are being taken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Absentee ballot requests up in Dona Ana County as early voting precautions are being taken"

City of El Paso asks residents to wear masks in public, even if fines can’t be imposed

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of El Paso asks residents to wear masks in public, even if fines can’t be imposed"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link