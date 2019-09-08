Nine-month I-10 to Juarez ramp closure begins Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Big closures around Paisano and Bridge of the Americas start Monday as the next phase of TxDOT’s I-10 Connect Project begins.

This phase includes separating traffic headed to Juarez, Loop 375 and Paisano.

To do that, people heading to Juarez will all have to take US-54 and make a U-turn at Pershing, which could cause some major delays.

“Traffic will have to detour northbound on US-54 make a U-turn at the newly-widened Pershing turnaround then come back southbound on US-54,” TxDOT Spokesperson Jennifer Wright explained. “All traffic bound to Juarez will be coming down US 54.”

After the completion of this project, there will be no southbound bridge access from Paisano.

“People may as well get used to going onto I-10 and heading southbound into Juarez. Everybody has to get in line, there’s no more cutting the line on Paisano,” said Wright.

Taking traffic off of Paisano will keep people from cutting in line to cross into Mexico, and improve the air quality for that area.

“Those idling trucks, to get to Paisano they also have to go through the neighborhood; they go through a school zone on Piedras so that is not desirable,” said Wright.

The construction will begin Monday, September 9 and last at least nine months according to TxDOT.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead, and if you take I-10 to the Bridge of the Americas or take Paisano frequently, you may want to consider using an alternate route.