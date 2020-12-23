New ramp linking eastbound Loop 375 to eastbound I-10 in Central El Paso now open

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first direct connector ramp in the I-10 Connect project is now open to traffic.

The new direct connector ramp now links eastbound Loop 375 to eastbound I-10 in Central El Paso opened to traffic on Tuesday afternoon. Before the ramp was built, traffic on eastbound Loop 375 had no direct access to eastbound I-10 in the area.

“This ramp is the first to improve connectivity between I-10 and Loop 375, which is one of the main goals on the I-10 Connect project. We are excited to open the first of many newly constructed direct connectors and have drivers experience the improved connectivity for our region,” said TxDOT El Paso Project Manager, Jorge Oregel, P.E.

“Since the project began two years ago, we have been closing existing direct connector ramps for demolition and construction. We know the closures are a challenge and appreciate the community’s patience,” Oregel said.

With the opening, a commuter who works in West El Paso and wants to get home in East El Paso can now use eastbound Loop 375 (Border West Expressway) to bypass Downtown then easily transfer to I-10 to continue on their evening commute as usual.

This also is a boon to travelers from west El Paso whose destination lies between US-54 and the other seamless connection to I-10 at Loop 375 in far east El Paso.

