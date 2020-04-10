New I-10 Connect project ramp closures are scheduled for April 13 to April 17

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Overnight ramp closures from eastbound Loop 375 and eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54 are scheduled for the week of April 13 through April 17, as construction crews continue working on the I-10 Connect Project in Central El Paso.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the closures include:

Monday, April 13, through Friday, April 17

Daily from 9am to 4pm

Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 59 (US 62/Paisano Drive/Cole Street), turn right on Gateway Boulevard North.

Crews will be working on a concrete bridge railing.

Tuesday, April 14, at 6am, through Friday, April 17, at 9pm

Durazno Street will be closed to thru traffic between Uva Street and Bowie Street

DETOUR: Rosa Avenue.

Crews will be placing a crane for overhead work.

Tuesday, April 14, and Wednesday, April 15

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Ramp H which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

The Exit Only lane on eastbound I-10 between Copia Street and Raynolds Street will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on eastbound I-10, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened turnaround, enter westbound I-10 and take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss).

Gateway Boulevard East will be closed to all traffic adjacent to Lincoln Park.

DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 at Loop 478 (Copia Street) and take Exit 23A (Raynolds Street).

TxDot says the following long-term closures will continue without interruption:

Ramps F and G, which connect I-10 to Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl, remain detoured through northbound US 54 to Pershing Drive until further notice.

Interstate 110, the short freeway spur leading to and from the Bridge of the Americas, remains closed to northbound traffic until further notice.

The ramp from southbound US 54 to US 62 (Paisano Drive) remains closed until further notice.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remain closed until further notice.

Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Intermittent closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street.

Intermittent closures will be in place on Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on US 54 between Loop 375 and Spur 601.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) between I-110 and US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54, until further notice.

According to TxDot, closures may begin up to one hour earlier than the times listed above and can be subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.