Multiple injuries reported in McNutt Road crash

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) — Multiple law enforcement and rescue agencies are responding to a serious crash on McNutt Road and Pete Domenici Highway (Artcraft Road) in the Santa Teresa area that happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Initial emergency dispatch reports indicate the crash is a mass casualty event involving several patients and possibly one fatality on the scene. At least one helicopter assisted with patient transports.

New Mexico State Police and Sunland Park Police are both on the scene helping with traffic. It’s unclear who the lead investigator on the crash is at this time. KTSM reached out to Sunland Park Police and New Mexico State Police and has yet to hear back.

Law enforcement has been unable to verify the number of patients involved, but have asked motorists to stay away from the area. Emergency responders have multiple lanes of traffic closed for investigation.

The Santa Teresa crash is the fourth major crash in and around the El Paso area in the last 24-hours. On Friday, EPPD responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries on Gateway East and Zaragoza.

Saturday morning, EPPD investigated a deadly crash on Doniphan Drive and Country Club Road in the Upper Valley. Just hours later, Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. One person was also transported from that crash with potentially life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

