Multiple 27-hour I-10 closures scheduled for West, Central El Paso Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are multiple 27-hour closures planned along Interstate 10 as part of several TxDOT projects all happening Sunday, June 9 from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday.
Read below for a full list of closures and detours.
Sunday, June 9
3 a.m. to 6 a.m. the next day
I-10 East will close completely between Redd Road and Executive Center Boulevard.
Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will exit at Redd Road (exit 9), follow South Desert Blvd to North Mesa Street (SH 20), follow North Mesa Street (SH 20) to Executive Center. Re-enter I-10 East using the Executive Center entrance ramp.
I-10 West will close from Schuster exit to Sunland Park
Detour: Drivers are encouraged to use Mesa as an alternate route.
The North Mesa entrance ramp to I-10 East will close.
The eastbound collector-distributor (CD) lanes will close completely at North Mesa Street (SH 20).
Paisano Drive (US 85) – in front of the auto dealerships – will close completely starting at Sunland Park Drive.
Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive (US 85) will close.
Both turnaround bridges at Sunland Park Drive will close.
The westbound-to-eastbound turnaround bridge at North Mesa Street will close.
The Sunland Park flyover ramp and the Resler flyover ramp will close.
I-10 West will be closed to all traffic at US 54.
Detour: Westbound traffic on I-10 will take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), travel northbound on US 54, take Exit 23 (Fort Bliss/Cassidy Road), and then take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive) to Gateway Boulevard North. Traffic will then use the newly widened turnaround at Pershing Drive to access Gateway Boulevard South, then enter southbound US 54 and continue straight ahead to re-enter westbound I-10.
Ramp L, which connects Gateway Boulevard West to westbound I-10 west of Raynolds Street, will be closed to all traffic.
Ramp C, which connects northbound US 54 to westbound I-10, will be closed to all traffic.
Also happening during the same time frame as the 27-hour closures:
Sunday, June 9 from 9 p.m. to Monday, June 10 at 5 a.m.
Eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54.
The on-ramp that connects Gateway Boulevard East to eastbound I-10 east of Loop 478 (Copia Street) will be closed to all traffic.
DETOUR: Eastbound traffic on I-10 will take Exit 22A (Loop 478/Copia Street), continue east on Gateway Boulevard East, and re-enter I-10 east of Raynolds Street.
NOTE: Traffic bound for northbound US 54 or Juárez will follow the above detour and continue on Gateway Boulevard East and U-turn at US 62/180 (Paisano Drive), enter westbound I-10 and take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Fort Bliss/Juárez). All traffic will continue north on US 54 using the Pershing Drive turnaround to access southbound US 54 or Juárez. Northbound US 54 traffic will continue on Gateway North.
Crews will begin work on a drilled shaft in the median of I-10.