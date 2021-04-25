Motorcyclists critically injured in Upper Valley crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say two motorcyclists were critically injured early Sunday morning in El Paso’s Upper Valley.

It happened at 3:32 a.m. on Country Club Road near Sterling Place when EPPD says the two motorcycles crashed, sending both riders to the hospital.

El Paso Police’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the scene, and motorists should expect closures along Country Club Road between Montoya Drive and Upper Valley Road throughout the morning.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

