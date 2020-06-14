Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Far East El Paso early Sunday morning.

El Paso Police say it happened around 2:08 a.m. at the intersection of Zaragoza and Rich Beem. Emergency dispatchers were called to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life threatening.

El Paso Police Special Investigators are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.