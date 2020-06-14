Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash in Far East El Paso

Traffic

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle_1469999583010.PNG

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Far East El Paso early Sunday morning.

El Paso Police say it happened around 2:08 a.m. at the intersection of Zaragoza and Rich Beem. Emergency dispatchers were called to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life threatening.

El Paso Police Special Investigators are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Gov. Abbott says state's FBS schools will likely play in half empty stadiums

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott says state's FBS schools will likely play in half empty stadiums"

El Paso cancer patient's 5th birthday takes on special meaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso cancer patient's 5th birthday takes on special meaning"

Borderland COVID Update Saturday June 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Borderland COVID Update Saturday June 13"

For second week, Las Cruces protesters force closure of major intersections

Thumbnail for the video titled "For second week, Las Cruces protesters force closure of major intersections"

Armed robber terrorizing Northeast businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Armed robber terrorizing Northeast businesses"

Longhorn athletes call for school to eliminate 'Eyes of Texas' song, rename buildings to aid racial inclusivity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longhorn athletes call for school to eliminate 'Eyes of Texas' song, rename buildings to aid racial inclusivity"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link