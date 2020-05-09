Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-10 in East El Paso

1  of  4
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police’s Special Traffic Investigation Unit is responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a motorcyclist, on I-10 West at Viscount.

It happened at 4:51 p.m. near the Hawkins on-ramp, according to El Paso Police. They say multiple vehicles were involved and one person was transported with severe, potentially life-threatening injuries.

This is the third STI call out for El Paso Police in less than 24-hours, and the second crash involving a motorcycle. Friday night, a motorcyclist was transported to the hospital from a crash on Gateway East at Zaragoza. Updates on the motorcyclist condition have not been made available as of Saturday evening.

The second call came Saturday morning on Doniphan and Country Club, where one person is confirmed dead.

All westbound traffic is being diverted off I-10 at the McRae exit. Expect the closure to last through the evening.

