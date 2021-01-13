Motorcyclist dies in Lower Valley crash

Traffic

by: Andra Litton

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say the motorcyclist involved in Tuesday afternoon’s crash in the Lower Valley died from his injuries.

Alfonso Louis Chacon Jr., 26, died after he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Lomaland Drive and Yermoland Drive just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Chacon was driving south on Lomaland when the driver of a 2017 Kia Soul was driving north on Lomaland, making a left hand turn onto Yermoland. Witnesses say Chacon ran the red light and crashed into the front of the Kia Soul. Chacon wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Kia Soul was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is the third fatal traffic crash of 2021 compared with one at this time in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Man disrupts anti-Trump border wall protest with racial slurs and profanity

Why the long lines for COVID-19 vaccines in El Paso?

El Paso vaccine update: Nearly 100,000 residents pre-registered, 1,300 vaccinated a day — for now

Local education workers fight to retrieve COVID-19 paid leave benefits

Serious injuries reported in Lower Valley crash involving motorcycle

El Paso man sentenced to 21 months in prison for threatening comments to Black Lives Matter protesters

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link