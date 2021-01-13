Motorcyclist dies in Lower Valley crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say the motorcyclist involved in Tuesday afternoon’s crash in the Lower Valley died from his injuries.

Alfonso Louis Chacon Jr., 26, died after he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Lomaland Drive and Yermoland Drive just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Chacon was driving south on Lomaland when the driver of a 2017 Kia Soul was driving north on Lomaland, making a left hand turn onto Yermoland. Witnesses say Chacon ran the red light and crashed into the front of the Kia Soul. Chacon wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Kia Soul was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is the third fatal traffic crash of 2021 compared with one at this time in 2020.