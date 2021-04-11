Motorcyclist critically injured in Central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Drivers in El Paso continue to see construction or road closures across the city. Some of it is part of ongoing projects from TxDOT to fix or improve some roads.

However, one area on the Westside says it's affecting business.

Many drivers use Mesa street as a main road when traveling on the Westside, but construction leaves some frustrated and others avoiding the area altogether.

TxDOT El Paso encourages drivers to only use Mesa street as a route if their final destination lies within those boundaries.

One local business that's been open for 5 months along Mesa says its striving to stay alive with fewer people stopping by.

"Now again, we don't know what to do," said owner of El Paso Wing House, Juan Lopez, "Now you have to go all the way to Executive and make a U-turn to come back. Then you have to go all the way to the Sun Bowl to make a U-turn and come back. So that's been affecting the business."

For some background, the construction is part of TxDOT's Mesa Street Rehabilitation project which started almost a year ago.

Spokesperson Jennifer Wright with TxDOT El Paso says the purpose of the project is to dig out and replace the base of the old road, "Mesa was built at about 1920. So it's 100-year-old road and there's been a lot of overlay happening within that time."

The construction is happening in phases: the limits include Glory Road to Baltimore, and Shadow Mountain to Sunland Park.

TxDOT reminds drivers what alternate routes drivers should take to avoid unnecessary slow downs on the road, "To people who are experiencing frustration along Mesa, we really recommend that they use I-10 as an alternate route. They can use I-10, Loop 375, or Paisano depending on their destination, just to get around that area of construction on Mesa if they're not destined for one of those businesses or homes within the segment that's being worked on," Wright shared.

Officials also add they keep up to date with businesses in the area who may be affected from the construction.