Motorcyclist critically injured in Central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash involving a car Sunday afternoon.
It happened in just before 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of Dyer Street, near Tanya’s Gridiron. Emergency dispatchers tell KTSM one person was transported with critical, life-threatening injuries.
El Paso Police’s Special Traffic Investigators have been called out to investigate. Expect closures in both directions along Dyer Street in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.