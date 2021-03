EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries in Northeast El Paso Monday morning in a crash involving a military police vehicle.

It happened at 9:47 a.m. at the intersection of Gateway South and Fred Wilson.

Emergency Dispatchers confirm one person was transported with minor injuries.

Fort Bliss officials say they are aware of the crash and their Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) is working with El Paso Police to investigate.