Man hit by vehicle in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in South-Central El Paso Friday night, according to police.

EPPD special traffic investigators were called to 210 S. Clark Drive near Ascarate Park.

Police notified KTSM of the crash around 8:30 p.m.

EPPD said the man was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on his identity nor any information on the driver involved in the collision.

